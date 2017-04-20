Christina El Moussa Demands HGTV Pay Her $1 Million And Cut Ex Tarek For New Season Of ‘Flip Or Flop’

Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa has apparently made her demands to HGTV if they want another season of the show.

The real estate queen is reportedly demanding producers to pay her a cool $1 million and that is not even the most dramatic part. She also reportedly wants the network to cut ex-husband Tarek from the show entirely, Hollywood Life reports.

Following reports that the finale season of Flip Or Flop will only feature five episodes, Christina El Moussa, 33, is working on a plan to give the show a major reboot and it will cost a pretty penny.

The blonde beauty is apparently asking HGTV for a $1 million raise to stay with the network, according to InTouch Weekly. The publication also claims Christina wants ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, 35, to be cut indefinitely. But apparently, the list of shocking demands doesn’t stop there.

The reality star is also reportedly ordering for shorter filming hours, transportation to and from set, and her own trailer with a beauty, style, and hair team to make her look her best in the new episodes.

HGTV is willing to work with Christina on some of those requests, but cutting Tarek might not be so easy. The network actually likes the “friction” that comes with having the ex-lovers work together. If Tarek isn’t on the show anymore, it could lower ratings because the drama is no longer there.

The mother-of-two was dating hockey hottie Nate Thompson for just a few days before they broke up. That’s the second split Christina has been through since separating from Tarek.

Reports claim nothing vicious or nasty happened between Christina and the NHL star as they’re still “friends.”

