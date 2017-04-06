Christina Aguilera Shares White T-Shirt Photo With Blonde Hair For Days

Pop superstar Christina Aguilera unleashed a jaw-dropping new photo on social media that is easily one of her steamiest looks ever. The “Genie in a Bottle” songstress took to Instagram earlier in April to reveal the sizzling hot pic.

🦄 A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Mar 29, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

The 36-year-old shared the snap without a caption, but there clearly were no words needed.

The image shows Christina Aguilera sporting a simple yet sexy look wearing a form-fitting white t-shirt that shows off her curvy figure. Her signature blond locks were tied up in a bun and flowing down her shoulders. The former Voice coach smoldered for the camera while flaunting her plump pout and a heavy-handed touch of mascara.

Christina Aguilera has been out of the public eye in recent weeks primarily because that she has reportedly been spending a considerable amount of time working on her long overdue 8th studio album. According to an interview from last February, the new tunes have been a long time coming yet still haven’t been released.

“I’ve been loosely working on it the last couple of years,” she said, according to Idolator. “But I really started toward the middle and end of last year to really buckle down and meet with new collaborators and producers, people I want to work with and people I have never worked with before.”

Most of her fans have noticed that she hasn’t been on active on social media for over a month before posting the white t-shirt selfie. Prior to the latest photo, the last snap of her that she posted online was almost two months ago.

Back in February, the Grammy-winning artist shared a photo for Valentine’s Day that will make your heart skip a beat. The image shows Aguilera wearing a satin robe that gave a peek at her ample bosom. She was sporting a bright pink wig and matching vibrant makeup.

She captioned the pic: “Happy Valentine’s Day to all my #fighters XO.”

Happy Valentine’s Day to all my #fighters XO 💖💞💘 A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:25pm PST

For the sake of all of her fans, we hope Christina releases new music soon!

