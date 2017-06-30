Christie Brinkley Shares Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Behind-The-Scenes Video

Super model and actress Christie Brinkley has shared some behind-the-scenes footage at a photoshoot for Sports Illustrated.

In the video, we see Brinkley in a tropical setting preparing for her photoshoot. She changes into a few sporty and risqué swimsuits showing off her incredible body and she gives a shout out to her first photographer when she did her very first Sports Illustrated shoot.

Brinkley captioned the video:

“Here’s some Behind The Scenes footage from the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue that I did at 63 hoping it will help contribute to the way we look at the numbers that often dictate the way we look at life. Thank you @mj_day for not allowing women my age to become invisible Oh and in the video, I say 48 years ago, it was 38 years ago…maths never been my forté! Lol! @si_swimsuit @sandylinter @mitchbarry @totalgymdirect @hair2wear @brinkleybeauty #udefineu #udefineyournumber [heart emoji] [champagne emoji] @bellissimaprosecco #celebrateeveryage #celebratelife #tbt #luckyhouse #parrotcay #turks &caicos.”

Brinkley shared a photo from the Sports Illustrated issue with model Alexa Ray Joel. The pair both wore black bikinis with Christie’s showing more skin. She captioned the pic, “Been missing this baby! So here’s a shot from www.si.com #brinkleylegacy @alexarayjoel [heart emoji] @si_swimsuit #luckyhouset &c #parrotcay.”

