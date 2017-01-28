Chrissy Teigen Reveals Painful Pic Of Bruised Legs

Just because a model’s work looks easy, doesn’t mean it is. Supermodel and TV personality Chrissy Teigen can attest to the fact that modeling has it’s downsides. The Lip Sync Battle host recently snapped a few photos proving just how hard her job can be.

Though Teigen didn’t specify what happened to her, she did mention that her photos came after a long day at work. Her pictures show her legs completely bruised up around her knees.

#ChrissyTeigen A photo posted by Chrissy Teigen Snapchat (@chrissyteigensnapchat) on Jan 27, 2017 at 6:10am PST

The Sports Illustrated model shared two photos of the bruises. The first looks down at both of her legs, while the second focuses on one knee, showing just how black and blue she is. Given her second post was captioned with an extremely sad face, it’s clear she’s in a bit of pain from whatever happened.

#ChrissyTeigen A photo posted by Chrissy Teigen Snapchat (@chrissyteigensnapchat) on Jan 27, 2017 at 6:10am PST

Teigen has been posting a number of short clips from her Spike TV show, Lip Sync Battle. Most of the videos show her laughing her butt off at whoever is currently performing on stage. Though it’s unlikely she got hurt on set, there could easily have been a performance so amazingly hilarious, Teigen was literally “rolling on the floor laughing.”

I. Can’t. Even. Handle. Watch @MillaJovovich vs @RubyRose now on @spikelsb!! A video posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 26, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

When Teigen isn’t posting photos of her bruised knees, she is usually seen spending quality time with her husband, singer John Legend, and their daughter, Luna. Sometimes the family is singing together, lounging together, cooking together, or wearing their adorable Kentucky Fried Chicken themed onesies – yes, Teigen and Legend wear them, not baby Luna.

Of course, Teigen is never far away from her modeling roots. She regularly posts sultry photos of her on a beach rocking a sexy bikini, or in the lap of luxury sporting a fitted gown. If you need a new Instagram to follow, Teigen should definitely be on your list.

