Chrissy Teigen Goes Braless In Revealing White Top During Beach Stroll

Hot momma Chrissy Teigen definitely knows how to live carefree.

The 31-year-old model mom was recently spotted out on the beach in Miami, Florida in a white tee and denim shorts and a tan jacket. The outfit was much more revealing than it sounds as Teigen went braless leaving little to viewers imagination.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She paired her casual look with little, if any, makeup as she strolled barefoot through the sand.

Chrissy was photographed taking a break from her beach walk to sit with her friends and play in the sand. They sat cross-legged besides a bucket piled high with sand.

Her husband John Legend and their daughter Luna, nearly one, did not appear to join the star during her beach day.

It’s nice to see some relaxation as the couple have had an action-packed week. The pair was spotted jetting into Miami on Friday, but there was no sign of baby Luna at the time.

Chrissy and John attended the Beauty And The Beast premiere just one day earlier, but their big night was really on Oscars Sunday.

John was an actor and executive producer of La La Land, which was mistakenly announced as Best Picture after the envelope containing the correct winner, Moonlight, was mixed-up with the one for Best Actress.

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail]

——–

Want the chance to win one of Logan’s claws thanks to Regal & IMAX? Click the here or the image below to enter!