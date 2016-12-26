Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Share Luna’s First Christmas

New parents Chrissy Teigen and John Legend shared their first Christmas with their little baby Luna. The supermodel and musician made sure to capture plenty of the holiday festivities for their fans – and all the fans of their adorable baby.

Being the ridiculously festive parents that they are, baby Luna spent her first Christmas dressed up as a tiny little Santa – minus the beard. Her onesie was perfect for the holiday, and probably just as cozy as her mom and dad’s robes.

Of course, Luna is still too little to fully appreciate the joy of waking up Christmas morning to a room full of presents, so her parents – mostly her mom, Teigen – opened her toys for her. Teigen showed off one present in particular that many people are bound to be jealous of – the coveted Hatchimals.

“We are all pretending this is for Luna,” the Lip Sync Battle host captioned the photo of her holding the toy while Luna was laying in her lap – looking beyond photogenic.

Teigen didn’t waste any time opening and playing with her… Luna’s new toy. She posted a video of her holding the toy, trying to get it to hatch. Apparently, all it did was sneeze. She also posted a video of the animal getting ready to hatch but realized that he could be missing out on a big moment for Luna if she didn’t start paying attention.

My daughter might crawl for the first time but I’m busy pic.twitter.com/sB8nIvcBVf — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 25, 2016

“My daughter might crawl for the first time but I’m busy,” Teigen tweeted.

Hopefully, she was joking.

