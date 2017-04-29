Chris Soules Was Allegedly Not Drunk at the Scene of Fatal Car Crash

Chris Soules continues to make headlines days after he fled the scene of a fatal car crash.

The former Bachelor star rear-ended a tractor in Aurora, Iowa, on Monday night. The driver of the tractor, 66-year-old farmer Kenneth Mosher, died at the hospital later that day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the criminal complaint obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the general probable cause lists “admission/statements, caused property damage, operating motor vehicles, possessed alcoholic beverages/containers, identified by witnesses, near scene of crime and caused personal injury.”

Although he had alcoholic beverages in his possession, he has not been charged with any alcohol-related offenses.

A source close to the reality star claims Soules was not drunk at the time of the crash. “The truck Chris was driving was one of the old work trucks they had on the land there,” the source tells ET. “Not his everyday truck. He was near his land when the crash happened.”

Based on Soules’ released 911 call, he was in a state of shock after the accident. One of Soules’ relatives arrived at the scene and later left with him. The Iowa State Patrol says the sheriff is still looking for the individual that helped Soules flee the scene.

More News:

This article originally appeared on Womanista.