Chris Martin Performs Incredible George Michael Tribute At Homeless Shelter

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin performed a heartfelt tribute to late singer George Michael. While visiting a homeless shelter in London, the 39-year-old musician performed Michael’s holiday classic “Last Christmas.”

The Crisis shelter took to Facebook on Wednesday, December 28 to share a video from the touching moment.

They shared the clip with the caption: “A huge thank you to Coldplay’s Chris Martin for dropping by our Crisis at Christmas centers and entertaining our guests. Here he is performing a wonderful tribute to George Michael with our very own King of Karaoke – #CrisisXmas guest Kevin!”

Not only did the “Adventure of a Lifetime” singer perform the George Michael song, but he also stayed to make tea and coffee for the people staying at the shelter, according to Us Weekly.

“That moment when Coldplay’s Chris Martin drops into the Crisis at Christmas shelter, with no fuss, no fanfare and no press, to help make tea and coffee and also play guitar so guests can have a sing song,” a volunteer at the Crisis center wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for coming down and getting stuck in.”

That moment when Coldplay’s Chris Martin drops into the Crisis at Christmas shelter, with no fuss, no fanfare and no press, to help make tea and coffee and also play guitar so the guests can have a sing song. Thank you for coming down and getting stuck in. #christmas #singing A photo posted by Matthew (@madonher2) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:41am PST

George Michael tragically passed away on Christmas morning. The former Wham! band member was only 53 years old.

Chris Martin joins a slew of other celebrities who have paid homage to George Michael after his untimely death. Musicians such as Elton John, Lady Gaga, and Mariah Carey have all offered their remembrances of the “Careless Whisper” singer.

Lady Gaga took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to write: “We’re all gonna miss you #RIPGeorge thanku [sic] for making so many of my favorite songs & videos of all time ‘Too Funky.’”

We’re all gonna miss you #RIPGeorge thanku for making so many of my favorite songs & videos of all time “Too Funky” https://t.co/emcqlMBGXL — xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) December 27, 2016

Check Chris Martin’s George Michael tribute above.

What was your reaction after watching Chris Martin’s tribute to George Michael?

