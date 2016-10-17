Chip And Joanna Gaines Talk About Keeping Their Kids Out Of The Spotlight

Fixer Upper fans have probably noticed that Chip and Joanna Gaines’ children rarely make an appearance on the show or on the parents’ social media accounts. It turns out, that’s not just because the parents film during school hours.

The parents have made the decision to keep them out of the spotlight as much as possible. Emmie, 6, Duke, 8, Ella, 9, and Drake, 11 occasionally appear on the show but only when they want to. And they never have to film a second take!

“They’re so young and we want to give them the chance to have a normal childhood,” Joanna told PEOPLE.

In fact, the kids barely even know they’re part of a celebrity family.

The Gaineses don’t have a television in their house.

“So they don’t really understand that we have a show,” Joanna said. “They don’t get it.”

With four children, a farm, the Magnolia Market, and a home design business it would seem the parents could get overwhelmed, but they take everything in stride. They admit they’ve even thought about having another baby.

“I look at life as the more the better. If I found out we were having another baby, I would be really excited,” Joanna shared. “We like a full plate. That’s just how Chip and I operate.”

