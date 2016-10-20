Cheryl Fernandez-Versini Divorces Husband of 18 Months

(Photo: Getty/Alex B. Huckle )

British singer Cheryl Fernandez-Versini has finalized a divorce from her husband of 18 months, Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini.

“Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini have today obtained Decree Nisi in their divorce proceedings,” a rep for the former Girls Aloud member told E! News. “No further comment will be made and they ask for their privacy to be respected.”

That doesn’t mean the X Factor UK judge is on the market, however. The 33-year-old singer has been linked to One Direction member Liam Payne.

#cannes ✌🏼 A photo posted by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on May 11, 2016 at 5:06am PDT

The pair met when the 23-year-old boy band member auditioned for the reality singing competition in 2008.

