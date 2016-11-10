Cher Reacts to Election Results Says It’s ‘Like a Death in My Family’

Celebrities have not been shy about voicing their opinions throughout the election cycle and they began to voice their happiness and dismay in equal measure as soon as the results were announced.

Cher, who openly supported Hillary Clinton, expressed her disappointment as she was leaving the Clinton election viewing party on Tuesday night.

“I am shocked… I feel like there has been a death in my family,” she shared with Inside Edition.

Melanie Griffith was also in attendance. While she appeared disappointed she tried to maintain her optimism.

“I am staying positive. Hillary is my woman,” she said.

Social media has also been flooded with celebrity reactions.

This story first appeared at Womanista.