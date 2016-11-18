Chelsea Handler Scorches Angelina Jolie During Speech

Shots fired!

At a charity event on Thursday night, comedienne/talk show host Chelsea Handler threw some serious shade at a slew of celebrities including Angelina Jolie and Mel Gibson.

While introducing celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser at the Gala For The Children, an event held to raise money for A Place Called Home, Handler took the opportunity to roast some of Wasser’s clients.

“Laura has repped some of the most high-profile divorce cases of our time, and also Nick Lachey. Her clients include Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Stevie Wonder, Heidi Klum, Johnny Depp, Britney Spears. She also represented Robyn Moore and her divorce from Mel Gibson. Why anyone would ever want to divorce him, we will never know.”

Wasser, who is commonly referred to as the “Disso Queen” (referring to “dissolution of marriage”) is currently representing Maleficent actress Angelina Jolie.

“[Laura] is such a humanitarian that she’s currently negotiating Brad Pitt’s emancipation,” Handler said to the crowd. “Speaking of kids that need help, when Laura first visited A Place Called Home, she knew right away that she had to get involved.”

Check out the full video of Chelsea Handler’s remarks here.

This isn’t the first time that Chelsea Handler has commented on the Brangelina divorce. The Uganda Be Kidding Me author has historically been extremely critical of Angelina Jolie.

“Brad and Angelina always said they wouldn’t get married until everyone could get married,” said Handler. “And I always said I wouldn’t get married until they got divorced, so I’m officially accepting proposals. I’m ready.”

“There are rumors that part of the problem was that Brad was allegedly drinking and smoking too much weed. I wonder why he would need to self-medicate,” Handler said. “Maybe because he could have been spending the last 12 years at Lake Como hanging out with George Clooney and Matt Damon, instead of being stuck in a house with 85 kids speaking 15 different languages. Oh, yeah, because he married a f**king lunatic, that’s why.”

Throughout the Brangelina divorce drama, Chelsea has maintained that she is still Team Jen. The talk show host is a long-time friend of Jennifer Aniston, and said that the We’re The Millers actress did not care about the divorce proceedings.

“It’s so stupid and pathetic,” Handler said to Grazia during an interview. “As if Jen cares—she doesn’t care. It’s ridiculous that people still drag her into this. Hello, as if she is sitting around even caring about this.”

