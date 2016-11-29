Check Out This Fantastic Beast’s Easter Eggs, Harry Potter Connections Video

If you are one of the many fans who’ve seen Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, you have probably started scouring the film for easter eggs and tidbits. The new film is the first spin-off of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter franchise, and Potterheads are more determined than ever to sniff out connections between the two. However, there are dozens of inside references littered throughout the film, so it might take fans awhile to sort through them all.

So, luckily, one Youtuber has gone through the effort and laid out all of the connections in Fantastic Beasts for viewers.

Mr. Sunday Movies has conjured up a 11+ minute video that breaks down how Fantastic Beasts ties into Harry Potter. The clip breaks down several major references and easter eggs, but it specifically focuses on a few of the biggest teasers in Fantastic Beasts like Leta Lestrange and Gellert Grindelwald’s rise.

If you have seen Fantastic Beasts, then you know that Newt Scamander has a lingering, unrequited crush on a woman named Leta Lestrange. Harry Potter fans will recognize the surname as the Lestrange clan is one of the most notorious dark wizarding families of all-time. It appears that Newt and Leta grew close during their time at Hogwarts, but they have since grown apart. Fans are already speculating that the relationship fell apart because Leta was involved with Newt’s expulsion from Hogwarts, so moviegoers should look forward to seeing that storyline expanded in future films.

As for Grindelwald, the villain will have an increasingly important part in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Harry Potter lore notes that the dark wizard steadily rose to power before Dumbledore defeated Grindelwald during a duel in 1945. Rowling has already confirmed the films will end in 1945, so Potterheads will likely get to see what’s been called the most epic wizarding duel of all-time when the two former friends go wand-to-wand.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is an all-new adventure returning us to the wizarding world created by J.K. Rowling. Academy Award winner Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything) stars in the central role of wizarding world magizoologist Newt Scamander, under the direction of David Yates, who helmed the last four Harry Potter blockbusters. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them opens in 1926 as Newt Scamander has just completed a global excursion to find and document an extraordinary array of magical creatures. Arriving in New York for a brief stopover, he might have come and gone without incident…were it not for a No-Maj (American for Muggle) named Jacob, a misplaced magical case, and the escape of some of Newt’s fantastic beasts, which could spell trouble for both the wizarding and No-Maj worlds.

