Charmed Stars React To Show Getting The CW Reboot

Just yesterday, word came about that the hit show Charmed is getting the reboot treatment at The CW. Now, the stars of the classic show have taken to social media to let the fans know that they could not be more excited.

The CW is sourcing from its own pool of talent to revamp this classic show. The team behind Jane the Virgin will be backing the series as Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman, Jessica O’Toole, and Amy Rardin will be part of the revival. The pilot’s director will be Brad Silberling, and CBS TV Studios will provide assistance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to reports, the Charmed revival will be written by O’Toole and Rardin. Its story will be based off the premise created by Snyder Urman. Originally, the Charmed show was created by Constance M. Burge and produced by Spelling TV and CBS Studios.

The show ran for eight seasons and followed three sisters who moonlighted as powerful witches. The original cast included Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, and Alyssa Milano. However, Rose McGowan was eventually brought in to replace Doherty after a controversial casting shake-up.

The news took the Internet by storm and the stars of the show did not hesitate to capitalize on the announcement.

Alyssa Milano took to Twitter and thanked all the fans for being the best fans a television show could ask for:

#Charmed fans! There are no fans like you. You’re the best of the best. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 5, 2017

Soon after, Holly Marie Combs posted a more nebulous tweet, but we are assuming that it was a direct tie to the reboot news.

We wish them well. — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) January 5, 2017

And finally, Milano posted again, but this time on Instagram with a throwback photo from the show. And, of course, this got fans riled up in the best way possible.

#tbt 2005 with @billyzane #charmed A photo posted by Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa) on Jan 5, 2017 at 12:27pm PST

According to ScreenRant, The CW has ordered a one-hour pilot for the Charmed reboot. We have no additional news about when the show will actually air, but one thing is for sure… fans are going to want it very, very soon!

MORE Charmed: Mighty Mouse and Charmed team up for for series produced by Dynamite Entertainment / Rose McGowan pens powerful letter to Shannen Doherty about their relationship

Are you excited to see the Charmed reboot? Be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

[H/T ScreenRant]