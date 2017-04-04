Charlotte McKinney Risks Wardrobe Malfunction During Tipsy Tumble

When you’re a 23-year-old model who has a made a career out of being good-looking, there’s a lot to be happy about. Charlotte McKinney is a testament to having a lot to be thankful for, especially considering her risky decision to drop out of high school to pursue modeling has paid off. After a recent night out, the model seemed to be having a better time than normal, as she tumbled into her vehicle in an incredibly short skirt, risking a wardrobe malfunction. You can see photos of the evening over at the Daily Mail.

I guess my Giggles and laughter is taken out of context many times where being happy is such a crime.. 😂 A post shared by charlottemckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Apr 3, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

McKinney spent the night surrounded by friends, leading her to be full of giggles. The star was having such a good time, while exiting the restaurant, she had to stop and cover her mouth in attempts to contain her laughter.

Many outlets reported that it’s possible she was so giggly do to having a few drinks with her friends, but McKinney tried to dispute that idea on her own Instagram, saying, “I guess my Giggles and laughter is taken out of context many times where being happy is such a crime.. 😂” while posting a photo from the evening with a stern look.

Whether her mood was aided by alcohol or not, McKinney might not have realized just how short her skirt was when she tossed herself into the back of an SUV.

The actress has plenty to be happy about, as she’s about to star in the upcoming movie adaptation of the hit ’90s show Baywatch alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

When McKinney dropped out of high school to pursue modeling, rather than compiling a professional portfolio, she relied on her Instagram account, which resulted in her becoming “Insta-famous.”

Due to her impossible curves, McKinney instantly earned comparisons to model Kate Upton, aided by the fact that they both starred in raunchy commercial campaigns for Carl’s Jr.

Do you think it looks like McKinney might have had a few drinks? Let us know in the comments!

