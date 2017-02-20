Charlotte McKinney Earns Her Baywatch Status With Skimpy Bikini

Model-turned-actress Charlotte McKinney can be seen in the upcoming Baywatch film reboot, and it looks like she’s taking every opportunity to stay in the beach-mindset.

The 23-year-old stunned in a darker-toned-rose colored bikini, with a revealing halter top and a thong bottom that rises very on her waist.

The blonde bombshell, originally from Orlando, hit the sands in Miami as part of her celebration for making the February 2017 cover of Ocean Drive magazine.

@oceandrivemag February 2017 cover by Killa @randallslavin styled by @lysacooper A post shared by charlottemckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Jan 27, 2017 at 9:08am PST

She also shared a few skimpy bikini posts of her own to her Instagram, the first being in black and white, so it’s hard to tell the color, but the shape should leave no doubt. The other post is a video of McKinney in the barely-there outfit, hanging out with some friends.

🌴 A post shared by charlottemckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Feb 19, 2017 at 4:26pm PST

When ppl comment on how much food we take down 😬😬🍣🍟🌭 A post shared by charlottemckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Feb 19, 2017 at 2:41pm PST

While she’s not new to acting, her undisclosed role in Baywatch will be her first big part in a major motion picture. She’ll co-star alongside Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Priyanka Chopra, Jon Bass, Ilfenesh Hadera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, with David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson rumored to make cameos as well.

Baywatch surfs into theaters on May 26th.

