‘Baywatch’ Star Makes Epic Prom Date Dreams Come True For Charity

When you’re in high school and you envision who would be the perfect date, your mind always goes to your favorite celebrity or model who you would love to have by your side while you walked into a ballroom filled with your peers. Other than when it’s been the plot of various comedies, the odds of actually taking a celebrity to your prom are pretty low. With the advancements of YouTube and social media, some students have found success pleading for affection, resulting in good public relations opportunity. In the case of Charlotte McKinney, it was mostly her big heart that led her to attend a prom.
The star of the upcoming Baywatch film attended a prom held by the non-profit organization Best Buddies, which is the “world’s largest organization dedicated to ending the social, physical and economic isolation of the 200 million people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.” Interestingly enough, McKinney dropped out of high school to pursue her modeling career, using her Instagram account to build a following and score modeling and acting work.
In addition to posing for photos, the actress even found time to cut a rug with some of the prom attendees.
