Charlie Sheen’s Kids Are Missing, Last Seen With Brooke Mueller

Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, is on the run with the Two and a Half Men actor’s children.

UPDATE: The Salt Lake City police officials have located Brooke Mueller and the two boys. The situation turned into a standard welfare check, and everyone is accounted for and safe. No criminal charges were filed, according to E! News.

Law enforcement authorities went searching for Mueller and Sheen’s 2 twin year old boys.

On Tuesday night, Mueller walked into a bar in Salt Lake City with the children. She reportedly arrived looking quite disheveled as she wandered into the bar while barefoot.

Mueller had her 7-year-old twins, Bob and Max, with her as well as the family nanny. While at the bar, Mueller reportedly tried to bum a cigarette, and even gave someone Charlie Sheen’s phone number.

Witnesses at the bar say that Brooke and the nanny got into an altercation and a fight broke out between the two. The police were called to report the incident, and also to alert the authorities about the fact that Mueller had two children with her at the bar.

Before the authorities arrived on the scene, Mueller jetted away from the scene before trying to check into several hotels in the area. The police gave a call to Charlie Sheen to inform him of the situation.

Around 4 a.m., Mueller and the kids made it to the Skyline Inn hotel. Two hours later, she checked out and sped away in a Ford model car.

The clerk at the Skyline Inn said that Mueller tried to explain that three women tried to grab her and rob her. She “seemed like she needed help,” the clerk said. He tried to calm her down as well as the two young boys who were reportedly crying.

Charlie Sheen spoke with TMZ and told the publication, “I’m just trying to get my kids home safe.” He continued by saying, “I have no other details that relate to the ongoing event.”

Earlier this year, Brooke Mueller re-located to Utah in order to undergo rehab. She continued living there while receiving outpatient treatment.

Charlie sheen and Brooke Mueller were married for three years from 2008 to 2011. Since the couple split five years ago, Mueller has been battling drug abuse and encounters with the law.

The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services removed the twins from Mueller’s home back in 2013. The custody of the boys later went to Denise Richards.

Fortunately the situation seems to have been resolved for the moment.

