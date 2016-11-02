Charlie Sheen Is On His Way To Cleveland For World Series

Charlie Sheen, the most famous Cleveland Indian in film history, has just revealed that he is headed for Game 7 of the World Series.

According to TMZ, a source close to Sheen explained that two local business owners took matters into their own hands in order to get the Major League star to the game.

The 51-year-old actor is reportedly taking his private jet to Cleveland this afternoon. He has been given tickets to the game and will have a full day’s worth of activities in the city.

The two business owners who snagged a ticket for Sheen are hoping to get him some TV face time by placing him close to the Indians dugout.

Sources have said that Sheen is also going to be meeting with some of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who recently won a championship this past year in the NBA.

Sheen tweeted a photo from his bag that he is taking to Cleveland, and he looks like he’s all set with the signature glasses his character rocked in the classic 1989 sports film Major League.

Sheen tweeted: “FEAR NOT, ‘BELIEVE’LAND!! My bag is packed, and help is on the way!! @99 #GetMeVaughn.”

The former Two and a Half Men star also tweeted: “Who ever is idiotically guilty of preventing me from throwing out the 1st pitch, in any of these home gms, well, just saying. @99 (7-1 top 5).”

Prior to the Cleveland Indians facing off against the Chicago Cubs in the World Series, Sheen thought that he might possibly be given the chance to throw out the first pitch.

Sheen tweeted on October 20: “Major League continues to be the gift that keeps on giving! If called upon, I’d be honored.”

Many users on social media seem to be all for the idea of Charlie Sheen throwing out the first pitch.

If the Indians go to the World Series, @charliesheen should throw the first pitch as Rick Vaughn in Cleveland. — Taylor Sanders (@Tsandman12) October 18, 2016

The Indians should start Rick Vaughn for game 1. #wildthing — Cecil Brown (@Ey_Bub) October 19, 2016

Do you think Charlie Sheen should be able to throw out the first pitch at Game 7 of the World Series?

