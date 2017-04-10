Charlie Hunnam Reveals Alternate Ending For Sons Of Anarchy

Charlie Hunnam has revealed an alternate ending for Sons of Anarchy. During an interview for his upcoming film The Lost City of Z, the 36-year-old actor dished on what he thought was going to happen to his beloved character Jax Teller on the wildly popular FX series.

When asked if there was ever any different conclusion to the story of the California biker gang, Hunnam went in depth about the direction that he believed the show’s creator, Kurt Sutter, was going to take the storyline.

Hunnam responded by saying: “I don’t know if there was through the process of making that show if there was any ambiguity as to how it was going to end. Whether this was through conversations with Kurt or not I can’t remember, I always assumed that Jax was going to ride off into the sunset. And it wasn’t maybe until the penultimate episode that I ended up having the conversation because I started to feel and I started to intuit that that’s where Kurt was going to take it, and I asked him the question. He said, yeah, I’m thinking you probably don’t ride off into the sunset.

“But also, Kurt is so specific in his writing and his storytelling and arcing out the show that I can’t believe I sort of can’t believe that that wasn’t his intention all along. I just think he played his cards close to his chest.”

During the same interview, Charlie Hunnam also addressed his new film starring alongside Twilight’s Robert Pattinson. To prepare for the movie, the British actor said he lost nearly 40 lbs and that once he began “starving” himself he became obsessed with losing weight.

“It certainly becomes an obsession very quickly. It requires an enormous amount of constant discipline,” he said. “I think in the modern world we’re trained, you get hungry you eat something immediately. So, I’m almost 37 – I shot [The Lost City of Z] when I was 35 – so for 35 years that had been the rhythm of my life. So to go against that was certainly a period of transition.”

