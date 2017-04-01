Charlie Hunnam Reveals He And Robert Pattinson Barely Spoke On The Set Of Their New Movie

It’s not often a real surprise when two actors don’t get along. It may not be discussed all that often but it’s widely known this happens.

That’s their job, and we all have people at our jobs we just can’t get along with. There’s even a whole TV show right now, Feud: Bette and Joan, which “chronicles the rivalry between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford…”

There are still occasions where it’s surprising when two actors or actresses don’t have a sunny disposition with one another, and this is one those times.

In a new interview, former Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam revealed that he and former Twilight star Robert Pattinson didn’t really communicate much on the set of their new film, The Lost City of Z.

Speaking to reporters at the Berlin Film Festival, Hunnam said, “I had a couple of rehearsal sessions with Sienna [Miller], but I didn’t spend any time with Tom [Holland] or Robert. I wanted these relationships to evolve naturally on screen, through the work. I don’t think I said more than ten words to Robert off camera.”

Congratulations to #CharlieHunnam for pushing boundaries on and off screen! See him as Percy Fawcett in #TheLostCityofZ. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/WyCKfM1rSB — Lost City of Z (@lostcityofz) March 31, 2017

Hunnam went on to say that he thought maybe their lack of off-camera interaction was due to Robert just being extremely focused on the work. He said, “I didn’t know if he was just ‘in that zone’ or if he genuinely didn’t like me. There was a real distance between us.”

The film wrapped production last year, and Hunnam told reporters that since then Pattinson has taken opportunities to get in touch. “He’s reached out to me subsequently, making overtures for us to be friends now,” Hunnam continued, “so I think it was about the work.”

In Roberts defense, Charlie also took a pretty method direction for his role preparation and execution on the set.

He recounted, “I wanted to be away from everybody, in a scaled-back version of living as much as possible. They found this tiny hotel for me that was basically like little huts in the jungle where I could be by myself. I was so engaged in this process of no emails, no phone — I didn’t speak to the rest of the outside world during the duration of the shooting. When we started shooting the explorations, the others wanted to stay in my hotel, but I couldn’t break the [silent] spell. I just avoided them in the lunch room.”

Catch Hunnam’s and Pattinson’s on-screen chemistry for yourself when The Lost City of Z hits theaters this summer.

