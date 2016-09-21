Celebs Hilariously React to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Split

We aren’t the only ones reeling from the news that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are getting divorced. Their fellow celebrities have been reacting to the news on social media all day and the posts are bringing a little light back into the dark abyss left by the #brangelina split.

Twitter star Chrissy Teigen said what we’ve all been thinking. “Brad and Angelina. How am I supposed to go to work today?” she wrote.

Brad and Angelina. How am I supposed to go to work today ? — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 20, 2016

Author Jenny Mollen chimed in with, “Is it weird to go pull my kid out of preschool early to tell him Brad and Angelina are splitting?”

Is it weird to go pull my kid out of preschool early to tell him Brad and Angelina are splitting? — Jenny Mollen (@jennyandteets) September 20, 2016

MTV star Brett Davern confesed, “Yes, the rumors are true the “br” in “brangelina” now stands for another “br” name… 😉”

Yes, the rumors are true the “br” in “brangelina” now stands for another “br” name… 😉 — Brett Davern (@BDavv) September 20, 2016

Even Piers Morgan had something to say on the subject. “I blame Donald Trump. #Brangelina” he joked.

I blame Donald Trump. #Brangelina — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 20, 2016

Devon Sawa, former Casper child star focused on the really important thing. “BRAD PITT IS BACK ON THE MARKET!!!!” he pointed out.

BRAD PITT IS BACK ON THE MARKET!!!!! — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) September 20, 2016

