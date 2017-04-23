Celebrity Chef Anthony Bourdain Gives His Thoughts About Starbuck’s Unicorn Frappaccino

The controversial unicorn frappaccino from Starbuck’s has been all over the news lately that even celebrities got involved.

The colorful frozen drink is getting ample attention from Instagram, but it’s getting no love from celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who has come out to give his opinion on the trending drink.

“[It’s] like four things I hate all in one sentence: Starbucks, unicorns, and the colors pink and purple,” Bourdain, 60, riffed in a recent interview with Town & Country.

Celebrity chef Mario Batali was not having the sugar-packed beverage either, which Starbucks described as being “made with a sweet dusting of pink powder, blended into a crème Frappuccino with mango syrup and layered with a pleasantly sour blue drizzle,” then finished with “vanilla whipped cream and a sprinkle of sweet pink and sour blue powder topping.”

“What does that even mean? The word ‘powder’ tells you a lot about that. I’ve been warned about powders all my life. Trying to stay off of them!” Batali joked to on Wednesday.

Although the drink has been talked about by many, it doesn’t seem to be a popular choice in taste. Katy Perry also gave the limited-time drink a taste on Thursday, showing off her negative reaction in her Instagram Story.

Perry seemed excited to sip the drink at first. But as it hit her mouth, her face changed to that of disgust — and she quickly spit it out.

“I couldn’t handle drinking my own blood,” she wrote on the photo — adding a unicorn emoji to insinuate that she herself is a unicorn.

