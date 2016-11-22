Celebrities Send Their Support to Kanye West After His Hospitalization

Kanye West is receiving lots of love from industry colleagues after his hospitalization.

Celebrities are tweeting at the rapper in support of his decision to seek medical help for his severe exhausion, many of them having felt the same way before, E! News reports.

The father of two hasn’t had a moment to breathe since the beginning of 2016 releasing two clothing lines, releasing an album in February and performing 30 shows across the country. West was willingly admitted to the hospital after cancelling the rest of his Saint Pablo tour dates after police responded to a medical emergency in West Hollywood, where LAFD took over and transported West to UCLA Medical Center for evaluation.

Janelle Monae, Marlon Wayans, and 9th Wonder are all sending their best wishes to West.

PRAYING FOR KANYE. PRAYING HE HAS THE RIGHT ENERGY SURROUNDING HIM DURING THIS TIME. SENDING PEACE AND LOVE. 🙏🏿 — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) November 22, 2016

And I hope u all pray for @kanyewest too. He’s not just an artist but he’s a father, a son a husband and above human. Get well soon — marlon wayans (@MarlonWayans) November 22, 2016

The easy thing to do is make Kanye West jokes.

The compassionate thing to do is hope he’s ok and gets the help he needs. — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 22, 2016

Hey @kanyewest , get better man! People are making jokes right now, but having been there myself, I hope he gets the help he needs. — emile hirsch (@EmileHirsch) November 22, 2016

Been knowing the brother upwards of 13 years. Mental healing is a serious thing, no matter what. Stay strong Kanye West. ✊🏾 — 9th Wonder (@9thwonder) November 22, 2016

Since his hospitalization, West’s older song “All Day/ I Feel Like That” has resurfaced, the lyrics proving to be very relatable.

“Do you experience nervousness or shakiness inside, faintness and dizziness? / The idea that someone else can control your thoughts / Feeling others are to blame for most of your thoughts / Trouble remembering things, feeling easily annoyed and irritated / Feeling afraid in open spaces or in public / Thoughts of ending your life / Feeling that most people could not be trusted / Poor appetite, heart or chest pains?” he raps.

“Do you feel tempered outbursts, that you cannot control? / Feeling lonely, even when you are with people, feeling blocked / Feeling blue, sad, feeling disinterested in things, feeling fearful / Are your feelings easily hurt? / Feeling that people are unfriendly, or do you feel like people dislike you?”

West’s lyrics are interspersed with the chorus line: “I feel like that all the time.”

