Celebrities React To Florence Henderson’s Death

Florence Henderson, who was known for her iconic role as Carol Brady on The Brady Bunch has passed […]

Florence Henderson, who was known for her iconic role as Carol Brady on The Brady Bunch has passed away, leaving her co-stars, friends and admirers in Hollywood mourning.

The actress who went on to have a career both on screen and on stage touched the lives of so many, as James Gunn wrote on Twitter, “RIP Florence Henderson, mother to us all in perpetual syndication.”

Other celebrities reacted with sadness, humor and love.

Al Yankovic, an unlikely co-star who featured Henderson in one of his videos, said, “So terribly sad to hear of the passing of the great Florence Henderson. It was a true honor to have known and worked with her.”

Maureen McCormick, who starred as her daughter, Marcia Brady, on the syndicated series, recalled her as being a “dear friend.”

Others remembered her as part of the soundtrack to their own childhood days.

Henderson was still working at the age of 82 at the time of her death.

