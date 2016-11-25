Celebrities React To Florence Henderson’s Death

Florence Henderson, who was known for her iconic role as Carol Brady on The Brady Bunch has passed away, leaving her co-stars, friends and admirers in Hollywood mourning.

The actress who went on to have a career both on screen and on stage touched the lives of so many, as James Gunn wrote on Twitter, “RIP Florence Henderson, mother to us all in perpetual syndication.”

Other celebrities reacted with sadness, humor and love.

Al Yankovic, an unlikely co-star who featured Henderson in one of his videos, said, “So terribly sad to hear of the passing of the great Florence Henderson. It was a true honor to have known and worked with her.”

Maureen McCormick, who starred as her daughter, Marcia Brady, on the syndicated series, recalled her as being a “dear friend.”

Florence Henderson was a dear friend for so very many years & in my #RIPFlorence — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) November 25, 2016

You are in my heart forever Florence💕 pic.twitter.com/PABCuPubA2 — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) November 25, 2016

RIP the dear #Florence Henderson. You were a light. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) November 25, 2016

Rest In Peace Florence Henderson, a dear lady with a great sense of humor & a terrific laugh. ‘America’s mom’ has died. — Larry King (@kingsthings) November 25, 2016

Others remembered her as part of the soundtrack to their own childhood days.

I’m deeply saddened by the loss of Florence Henderson. So many of us grew up watching the Brady Bunch!

RIP Carol Brady you will be missed🙏🏼 — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) November 25, 2016

RIP Florence Henderson. “The Brady Bunch” was everything. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) November 25, 2016

Henderson was still working at the age of 82 at the time of her death.

If TV moms know 1 thing, it’s how to be groovy. Are the kids still saying groovy @TraceeEllisRoss? #InWithTheNew #ad pic.twitter.com/fv1EJ8c7Iq — Florence Henderson (@ItsFloHenderson) September 8, 2016

