CBS May Launch Sheldon-Centric Big Bang Theory Spin-Off

The Big Bang Theory might be getting a prequel series that involves Sheldon. And this could be amazing. According to Deadline, the spin-off series will be named Sheldon and will center around star Jim Parsons – the nerd we’ve grown to love.

The series is reportedly being helmed by Chuck Lorre and could detail the roots of Sheldon – his Texas-based roots. At this time, it is rumored the show will be a single-camera series that centers on Sheldon when he is 12 years old.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The script for Sheldon will be penned by Steve Molaro with the storyline revolving around Sheldon and his colorful family during the boy genius’ formative years.

From The Big Bang Theory, here’s what we know about Sheldon Cooper’s family. He grew up in Galveston, Texas with an older brother named George and a fraternal twin sister named Missy. Sheldon was raised by his mother Mary Cooper, a character frequently portrayed by Laurie Metcalf, and his alcoholic father George Cooper.

Alongside Chucke Lorre and Big Bang showrunner Steve Molaro, Jim Parsons is also attached to the upcoming project as an executive producer. BBT co-creator/exec producer Bill Prady is likely to be involved with the project as an executive producer as well.

Considering that Jim Parsons has won four Emmys and a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Sheldon, it seems like it was only a matter of time before The Big Bang Theory came out with a spinoff show.

The original CBS series is in its 10th season, and remains to be the biggest comedy on television. It would be an extremely rare case for a long-running comedy series not to pursue a spinoff show. Other notable spinoffs from popular comedy shows include: Cheers doing an incredibly successful spinoff called Frazier, NBC’s classic comedy series Friends attempted to do an offshoot titled Joey, and ABC’s Modern Family has been exploring doing a spinoff with Rob Riggle’s character.

The show is still in the very early stages of development, so there is no absolute confirmation that the project has been given the green light.

CBS and Warner Brothers have declined to comment as of yet on the rumors of a Sheldon Cooper spinoff series.

As for The Big Bang Theory, CBS’ Glenn Geller said this summer that he intends to keep the series on air for as long as possible.

“We are very confident that everyone involved wants more Big Bang past year 10 and I know Warner Bros. will make those deals,” Geller said back in August. “We’ll put it on for as long as everyone wants Big Bang on the air. I hope it lasts forever.”

Would you be interested in watching a Big Bang Theory prequel about the early years of Sheldon Cooper’s life?

[H/T Deadline]