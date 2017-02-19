‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein Cozies Up With Date Days After Assault Charges Against Her Clear

It’s going to take more than a pesky assault charge to slow this couple down. On-again-off-again couple, Jocelyn “Catwoman” Wildenstein and her ex/reunited(?) boyfriend Lloyd Klein were seen cuddling up to one another mere hours after a NY court cleared Wildenstein of second-degree assault charges.

The charges in question are from December of last year when police turned up at Wildenstein’s Trump World Tower apartment, responding to an incident where she allegedly clawed Klein’s face, poured hot wax on him and cut him with scissors.

Putting all that business in the past it seems, the power couple was seen kissing and canoodling at Klein’s 50th birthday party, which took place earlier in the week at popular NY hotspot Le Cirque. Then on Saturday, they got very cozy together at Philippe Chow, an Upper East Side restaurant in New York City.

For his part in the skirmish, Klein was cleared of any wrongdoings in court and, additionally, refused to personally press charges against Wildenstein.

While she has never publicly commented on the situation, Klein is on the record as having stated, “I’m really happy for her. The whole thing was a misunderstanding and she never meant to do me any harm. Despite her ferocious relation she’s actually a very kind and gentle woman. I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future but we will celebrate my birthday in style and take it from there.”

We wish the spirited couple all the best.

