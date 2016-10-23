‘Catfish’ Creator Nev Schulman and Fiancée Laura Perlongo Welcome a Baby Girl

(Photo: Twitter / @etnow)

Nev Schulman is officially a dad!

The Catfish creator and host and his fiancée Laura Perlongo welcomed a baby girl named Cleo James on Friday, E! News reports.

The happy couple announced the news on Instagram, sharing two different photos of themselves with their new bundle of joy.

“I don’t remember this photo being taken or anything about the last 24 hours but bb girl has finally arrived,” Perlongo wrote next to a snap of herself, Schulman and baby Cleo. “Completely enamored with 6lb 10oz Cleo James born this morning at 6:01. She’s everything.”

Schulman shared a shot of himself cradling his new daughter, writing, “Best. Thing. Ever. Cleo James arrived at 6:01am weighing 6lbs 10oz. Shout out to my baby mama @el_peego for delivering this bundle of joy.”

Congratulations to the couple!

Originally posted on Womanista.com.