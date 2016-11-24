Cat Rescued From Electricity Pole In High Wire Drama

A cat who had been stuck atop an electricity pole for eight days was rescued thanks to some heroic workers.



Fat Boy had found himself in a precarious position after climbing to the top of an electricity pole. He’d been stranded for days without food or water, but when workers found him they were quick to act.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Power was cut to the electricity poles so workers could climb to the top. They brought with them a small kennel that was attached to a rope line, and after rescuing Fat Boy they placed him inside and ferried him down.

Fat Boy is now safe and sound back on solid ground thanks to these workers.

MORE NEWS: Madonna Will Do Whatever She Can For Her Son Following Drug Arrest / Donald Trump Has A Special Thanksgiving Message For America / School Of Mr. Robots Will Take Codebreaking To The Next Level

[ H/T YouTube / @CNN ]