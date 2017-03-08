Cops Called On Cash Me Ousside Girl

The “Cash Me Ousside” girl Danielle Bregoli found herself getting into trouble once again as the cops were called to her Boynton Beach, Florida home.

On Tuesday, law enforcement officials were notified of an epic blowout fight between the 13-year-old and her mother, Barbara, according to TMZ.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The disagreement between Danielle Bregoli and her mother allegedly broke out after Barbara kicked out the teenager’s 17-year-old friend, who had reportedly been living at the Bregoli residence. When the police arrived, Danielle was shouting and cussing at her mother.

Even though the cops were called to intervene, the squabble never became physical and law enforcement officials left without being forced to make any arrests.

Danielle has been making a slew of headlines this week. On Wednesday morning, Bregoli’s Instagram account appeared to be hacked.

Several disturbing posts were shared on Danielle’s social media account and had many convinced that the viral video star was hacked by a malicious underground society. The Internet absolutely erupted with Instagram users voicing their commentary on the bizarre situation.

Check out one of the hacked posts below:

i ᶏᵯ ᵰ⌀ ᶃ⌀ᶑ ᶂ ᶏ ᶘ ᶊ ᶕ ᶖ Ð 0 Ꞁ Демократия умирает во мраке A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on Mar 7, 2017 at 10:16am PST

As it turns out, the entire ordeal was a massive publicity stunt. Rapper Mook Boy featured Bregoli in a music video for one of his songs, and used the hacking scheme as a ploy to draw attention around the release of the video. Clearly, Mook Boy and Danielle’s devious plan worked wonders because the Internet totally lost its mind over the alleged hack.

🚨 @glassface @mookboyflygoon @worldstar A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:47am PST

When Danielle isn’t stirring up trouble at home and lip syncing in rap videos, she has been extremely busy doing radio shows and making other highly-paid public appearances. In fact, Danielle’s reps have explained that there are multiple networks that have expressed interest in giving the teen her own reality show. According to her managers, 7 different production companies have reached out about doing a TV series featuring Danielle.

What would you do if you were Danielle Bregoli’s mother in this incident?

Up Next:

[H/T TMZ]