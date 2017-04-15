‘Cash Me Ousside’ Danielle Bregoli Teases Her Reality Show, While Bashing The Kardashians

The “Cash Me Ousside” girl, Danielle Bregoli, may be shining even more on the small screen.

Shortly after Bregoli became an Internet sensation, it was reported that she was getting her own reality show which would follow the 14-year-old and her mom as they faced the trials and tribulations of their dysfunctional relationship and new-found fame!

And now, Bregoli dishes on all-things fans will need to know about her show. In an interview with In Touch Weekly, Bregoli teased what fans will see, saying, “You’ll just have to wait and see like everybody else!”

It was previously reported that her manager told other news outlets that seven production companies approached the mom and daughter duo in hopes of bringing their dysfunctional magic to the small screen.

Four of these production companies had their hearts set on a reality show with Bregoli and her mother, while the others were more interested in a scripted series.

And now that it appears they’re going the reality route, don’t expect her to take any inspiration from the first family of reality TV — the Kardashians clan. Danielle didn’t hold back while slamming the famous family.

“I think the Kardashians are fake but obviously they got money so I’m not going to hate on that,” she told In Touch. “Money just isn’t as important to me as it is to them… I just want to be myself and I’m not gonna change — no matter how big the check is.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Bregoli has gone on a rampage about the Kardashians. During an interview with The Cruz Show on Power 106, the 14-year-old didn’t hold back when giving her thoughts about Kylie Jenner.

While it is nice that the girl isn’t going to change for any amount of money, we need to remember that changing wouldn’t be so bad.

Bregoli’s rise to fame came after her appearance on The Dr. Phil Show for disrespecting her mother. From there she has become an Instagram phenomenon, appearing in skits with popular IG faces and celebrities.

