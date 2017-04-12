Juror Reveals Why Casey Anthony Was Acquitted Of Murder In Controversial Case

With the new docu-series Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery currently airing on Investigation Discovery, we’re getting tons of fresh insight into the controversial case of the young mother on trial for her daughter’s murder.

Now, one of the jurors, Russ Huekler, has come forward to speak up about why he personally voted not to convict Anthony of the crime.

Speaking into the cameras, Huekler said, “I’m not saying that Casey was innocent. The prosecution just didn’t prove their case. They couldn’t say how she died. They couldn’t connect Casey to the murder. It was all circumstantial evidence, the whole case.”

Ultimately, the rest of the jury shared his perception of the trial and did not find her guilty.

Following the verdict, many of the jurors did their best to escape into hiding. Huekler explained that this was because of how volatile things turned with the public. “The most discouraging thing was the death threats,” Russ said. “I probably got a thousand emails telling me that I didn’t deserve to breathe. How could I be so stupid, how could I be so wrong? Shame on me.”

It’s been six years since the crime and trial, but Casey Anthony remains very cold about her daughter’s murder and asserted that she’s not interested in anyone’s opinion about her when she spoke to journalists last month, “I’m still not even certain as I stand here today about what happened. I don’t give a s— about what anyone thinks about me, I never will. I’m okay with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.”

It’s a tough situation all around. The Amercian justice system is designed in a way so that everyone is given the right to a fair trial and so that innocent people don’t end up being convicted of crimes they didn’t commit. However, sometimes the guilty may end up going free and there’s little to nothing that can be done about it, unfortunately.

