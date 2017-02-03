Carter Thicke Reveals Heartbreaking Details About His Late Father And Leonardo DiCaprio

A little more than a month ago, beloved actor Alan Thicke passed away. He suffered a heart attack while playing hockey with his son, Carter. Since then, Carter has taken the time to praise one person in particular for his tremendous support during the Thicke family’s difficult time. That person is oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio.

“[Y]ou know, [he’s] also the busiest guy on earth,” Carter said of Dicaprio. “To take his time to come out and share his respects and spend time with the family — he was really, really incredible through all of this.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

DiCaprio was not only a close friend of Alan’s before he passed, but was there when DiCaprio was just starting off in Hollywood. The two were co-stars on the classic show Growing Pains, where Alan played father to DiCaprio. during the show’s last season, but they were close outside of work as well. DiCaprio even gave a moving speech during Alan’s memorial service.

“You could see [Leo’s] genuine love and respect for my dad,” Carter said. “Leo is just the most amazing guy. I mean, when it’s the environment and then this, he is the most incredible, down-to-earth, just loving guy.”

Carter went on to mention that it wasn’t just DiCaprio, but Alan’s other co-stars from the sitcom that helped the family. What’s more, Alan had a great collection of close friends, including Bob Saget, Wayne Gretzky, and David Foster, to which Carter said would share amazing and hilarious stories about Alan that would not only put smiles on people’s faces but touch people’s hearts.

It’s great to know that despite this horrible loss, there is still laughter around the Thicke table – something Alan would have wanted.

Next: Robin Thicke Backs Out Of NHL All-Star Game Honoring His Father Alan | Shocking New Details Revealed Regarding Robin Thicke And Paula Patton Custody Battle | New Alan Thicke Details Have Emerged Regarding Robin Thicke Paying Tribute

[H/T ET]