Cara Delevingne’s Glamour Awards Dress Is A Guaranteed Showstopper

For her latest red carpet appearance, the dress that Suicide Squad star Cara Delevingne wore will totally make your jaw drop.

At the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Monday, the 24-year-old supermodel was the center of attention in an intricately patterned sheer black dress while rocking a classic wavy hairstyle.

Makeup artist Molly Stern shared a photo of Delevingne on Instagram with the caption: “It takes two to make it outta site. @caradelevingne you really float my boat. #CaraDelevingne #GlamourAwards #Makeup #Beauty #LOVEyourself #LOVEmrs.”

Celeb hairstylist Mara Roszak also shared a photo of the Paper Towns actress wearing the Glamour Awards dress on social media. Roszak molded the supermodel’s hair into a deep side part while styling the brushed-out blonde waves.

Roszak posted the picture with the caption: “Tuff job #caradelevingne.”

While Cara looked fierce on this red carpet look, she has also shown that she isn’t afraid to slap some new ink on her skin. She recently got a new tattoo, and it is actually kind of creepy.

“At the end of it, it says feral because I think I am, and it’s about reinvention, shedding of old skin, new beginnings, new life,” Delevingne said about her tattoo while chatting with The Sun.

Check out Delevingne’s newest ink here, and what breakup inspired her to get the creepy tattoo on her neck.

In addition to turning heads at the Glamour Awards, Cara has busy lately building her acting career. She can be seen next starring alongside Dane DeHaan in Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets.

The film is set in the year 2740, and follows Cara and Dane who portray government operatives named Valerian and Laureline, respectively. Starring alongside Delevingne and DeHaan is Ethan Hawke, Rihanna, Clive Owen, John Goodman, and Herbie Hancock.

Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets is set to hit theaters in July of 2017.

Do you like Cara Delevingne’s Glamour Awards dress?

