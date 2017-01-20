Popculture

Candace Cameron Bure Changed Her Signature Blonde ‘Do for a New Look

Candace Cameron Bure got herself a new look!Candace turned to the dark side with a new hair color, […]

By

Candace Cameron Bure got herself a new look!

Candace turned to the dark side with a new hair color, Hello Giggles reports. She traded in her signature blonde for a reddish-brown color. The actress is currently on a press tour for a new series of movies she stars in for The Hallmark Channel.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She debuted her auburn hair on the red carpet and let’s just saw it looks gorgeous. Not only did she dye her hair, she also cut it a couple inches above her shoulders.

Candace stars in an upcoming series of television adaptations of Charlain Harris’ novels, the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries and by the looks of her Instagram caption her new style coincides with her role as Aurora.

Candace’s new ‘do makes us want to call our hairdresser right now!

This article first appeared on Womanista.com

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts