California Jogger Found Alive Nearly A Month After Being Abducted

A California mother and wife who went missing nearly a month ago while on a jog, has been found alive.

(Photo: Twitter / @JerrieDean)

At 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning, motorists spotted 34-year-old Sherri Papini on the road. She was still bound with restraints but was able to flag them down.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was the first time anyone had seen the mother of two since she vanished from a local running trail on November 2, according to Inside Edition.

Law enforcement officials revealed that the woman had been abducted, likely by two armed Hispanic women in a dark-colored SUV, during a press conference Thursday.

Papini has been reunited with her family and is receiving treatment at an unnamed hospital. She has been described as being in stable condition.

Sheriff Tom Bosenko of the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office told reporters, “We are overjoyed with the fact Sherri has been located and reunited with her family.”

The terrifying ordeal remains under investigation and authorities are asking for information regarding the mysterious abduction.

This story first appeared at Womanista.