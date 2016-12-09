BuzzFeed Is Live Streaming Monty Python And The Holy Grail On Facebook

Break out your coconuts and get ready for and adventure, Monty Python and the Holy Grail is coming to Facebook!

Thanks to a partnership between Buzzfeed and Seeso, you’ll get the chance to watch the entire movie for free on Facebook on December 8, 2016. The entirety of the remastered HD version of the cult classic will be streamed at 4 pm PST.

“Movies are a vital part of pop culture but are often presented in ways that aren’t optimized for human connection,” said Buzz Feed Motion Pictures head of development Matthew Henick. “It’s so exciting to stream a classic movie like Holy Grail, which has so many jokes and scenes that have become part of everyday conversation and internet culture through memes.”

What will make this streaming experience truly unique is that the members of the Monty Python troupe, Terry Gilliam, Graham Chapman and John Cleese will be online answering questions and giving commentary live during the screening.

Buzzfeed is one of the first companies to utilize Facebook as a place to stream films. It makes the viewing a unique experience because other’s who are watching can comment during the film, allowing for live conversations all across the country.

This is also a perfect opportunity for the streaming service, Seeso to showcase what it has to offer as a service. Not only is Holy Grail part of their library, but fans of Monty Python will also be able to watch the entire running of Monty Python’s Flying Circus online.

Check out BuzzFeed’s Facebook page for the live stream.

