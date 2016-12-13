Bryan Cranston Talks Trump: ‘Donald, Please. Tweet-Tweet’

After poking fun at Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, Bryan Cranston is hoping that his efforts might result in a Twitter attack from the president-elect.

SNL creator Lorne Michaels requested that the 60-year-old actor make an appearance on the show as his iconic Breaking Bad character, Walter White. In the skit, Cranston portrayed Walter White as the head of the DEA as a humorous criticism on Trump’s controversial picks for the members of his Cabinet.

Cranston portrayed a spoof of his character who wanted to help Donald Trump “Make America Cook Again,” and fill the country with “red, white, and a lot of blue”. For those of you who didn’t watch AMC’s hit series Breaking Bad, that joke is an homage to the blue meth that Cranston’s character cooked on the show that was incredibly potent.

Over the course of the presidential election, one of the hot topics of discussion was the fact that Donald Trump regularly took to Twitter to put his haters on blast. The billionaire real estate mogul even lashed out at the cast of SNL for making fun of him on an almost weekly basis.

Now that Cranston has taken his turn to joke at Trump’s expense on national television, he is holding out hope that the former Apprentice star will shoot a fiery tweet in his direction.

“I want one!” Cranston said. “Donald, please. Tweet-tweet.”

While Cranson maintains that Trump was not “his candidate,” he is still wishing the President-elect will be a successful leader when he takes over the Oval office in January.

“He is going to be my president, and I truly hope he does an exceptionally good job,” said Cranston. “I really do, because if that is true, then he has done well for the country, and that’s much more important than who I personally wanted to be president.”

Check out the video of Bryan Cranston dishing on Donald Trump above.

What are your thoughts about Bryan Cranston’s comments regarding President-elect Donald Trump?

