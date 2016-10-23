Bryan Cranston Leaves Priceless Gift Behind At Love Field Airport

At the Love Field Airport in Dallas, Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston left a priceless gift behind for one lucky fan.

On Wednesday, Cranston was in town at SMU to discuss his new book, A Life in Parts. Before departing from the airport, the 60-year-old actor decided to leave a surprise parting present for an unsuspecting traveler.

A woman named Makenna Enfinger was killing time at the airport when she stopped into a Hudson News store. While browsing, Enfinger noticed something rather curious. A copy of Cranston’s new book had been placed on the shelf with a slip of paper hanging out of the cover that read, “Open me!”

After cracking open the book, Enfinger realized the slip of paper was a receipt and that there was a hand-written note on the inside left from the Emmy-winning actor himself.

The note reads:

Hi. Hey, thanks for taking a gander at my book. Take this book for yourself FREE! Really. I just bought it – see the receipt. I hope you enjoy the read.

Have a nice day,

Bryan Cranston

Dallas Airport

Oct. 19, 2016

9:45 a.m.

As you might imagine, Enfinger took the awesome gift and proceeded to read it.

Makenna Enfinger wrote in a tweet: “Found this on a shelf at love field airport…so amazing! Can’t wait to read it! Is this real??? @BryanCranston.”

Found this on a shelf at love field airport…so amazing! Can’t wait to read it! Is this real??? @BryanCranston pic.twitter.com/BxxSukWu1T — Kenna (@makennajean22) October 19, 2016

Enfinger also went on to give Cranston a glowing review of his book.

@BryanCranston update: the book is amazing! So interestingly written, so glad I found it! 😍 — Kenna (@makennajean22) October 20, 2016

Makenna Enfinger took a moment to chat with News 8 about the experience. She claims that no one working at the store even realized that it was Bryan Cranston who bought his own book, even though there is a giant picture of his face on the cover. Until Enfinger stumbled upon the book, and said “it was a surprise to more than just me!”

Cranston recently discussed his new book with the Dallas News, he said: “I really wanted to maintain a sense of creativity, but step out of the public eye for a while. That’s what this afforded me. My life as an actor is a meet and greet. I’m constantly in the public eye and that’s great, but you also want to step in the shadows sometimes.”

Bryan Cranston has appeared on movies and television shows such as Breaking Bad, Seinfeld, Argo, Drive, Malcolm in the Middle, and Godzilla.

Kudos to Bryan Cranston for the cool move!

