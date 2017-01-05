Brutal Beating Broadcast Live Results In Four Arrests

Four suspects have been taken into custody for committing a brutal attack on a mentally challenged man, which they broadcast live on Facebook.

Regarding the disturbing video that surfaced on social media of a battery: Incident is under investigation/suspects are being questioned pic.twitter.com/GGi3qs9rGv — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) January 4, 2017

The 18-year-old victim was found wandering the streets of Chicago, battered, confused, and desperate. The man was missing from his home and was found by police within a block of where they assume the crimes took place.

Over the course of the 30-minute broadcast, the man was tied up, shaved to the point of bleeding, had cigarette ashes flicked on him, and more. Throughout the video, the tormentors could be heard shouting “f**k Donald Trump” and “f**k white people” while kicking and punching him.

Authorities say the victim knew at least one of the suspect through a local school and thus may have voluntarily gotten into the van. However, police are still not ruling out kidnapping charges against the suspects.

In a press conference, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said, “If you commit an act of violence in the city of Chicago, you will experience the full weight of the Chicago Police Department,” and added, “Tonight, four individuals have felt the consequences of their actions.”

The press conference also revealed that all four suspects, two men and two women, were all also 18 years old. Johnson referred to the event as “sickening” and stated, “It makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that.”

