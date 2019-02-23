Brody Stevens’ Reps Issue Statement on Comedian’s Passing

Brody Stevens‘ representatives commented on the comedian’s death Friday afternoon, asking for privacy for his family.

“Brody was an inspiring voice who was a friend to many in the comedy community,” his reps said in a statement to PopCulture.com. “He pushed creative boundaries and his passion for his work and his love of baseball were contagious. He was beloved by many and will be greatly missed. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time.”

According to The Blast’s sources, Stevens, 48, was found dead just before 1 p.m. at his Los Angeles home. The cause of death is being investigated as a suicide by hanging.

Sources close to Stevens’ friends told The Blast he was spending the last few months of his life being devoted to his mother in Palm Springs, California. The Hangover actor also reportedly told friends he stopped using his medication because he felt they “dulled” his comic creativity.

Stevens was a popular comedian in Los Angeles, and a frequent guest of late night talk shows filmed there. He also worked as a warm-up comedian for show tapings and had small parts in several films, including The Hangover, Due Date and The Hangover Part II.

In 2013, he starred in his own Comedy Central series, Brody Stevens: Enjoy It!, inspired by a documentary series he did for HBO. The show was co-created by and starred Zach Galifianakis. He was a regular guest on Chelsea Handler’s Chelsea Lately and @midnight.

Following Stevens’ death, his comedy colleagues took to Twitter to remember his work and life.

“Very saddened to hear about the death of my friend, the hilarious stand up comic, Steven Brody Stevens. A frequent guest on my talk shows and mainstay on the Hollywood stand up scene. Rest in peace [Brody Stevens],” Tom Green wrote. “You are a legend. Make em laugh up there.”

“Another singular force of nature gone. RIP Brody Stevens,” Marc Maron added.

“If people don’t understand what Comedy is you need to look no further then Brody Stevens. Brilliant mind, beautiful soul, empathetic heart. A comedian in every sense of the word. He jus couldn’t conquer his demons. Mental illness is no joke,” Jamie Kennedy wrote, referring to Stevens’ battles with depression.

“Brody Stevens’ death is a reminder that everyone has several people in their lives who need access to mental-health care that is obscenely expensive, even if someone has insurance. In the richest country in the world,” Kris Wernowsky wrote. “It’s shameful and sad.”

“Thank you Brody for sharing your Comedy and positive energy with us for so many years,” The Comedy Store, where Stevens performed for years, said in a statement. “You made late nights so much fun, pushing boundaries, being different, and never doing the same show twice. Joke writing, crowd work, drums, baseball. We love you forever Brody.”

If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255.

Photo credit: Mathew Imaging/WireImage/Getty Images