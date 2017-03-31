Britney Spears Unveils Skimpy New Outfits For Her Vegas Shows

Britney Spears just showed her fans her fantastic and sexy new wardrobe changes to her Las Vegas show.

The pop princess posted two short videos, showing her performing in the new gear. The first video shows Spears standing on a platform wearing a yellow sparkly bra with matching bottoms. She paired the look with black boots and a large black hat as she sang If U Seek Amy.

In the second video, She is wearing a red body suit which features a plunging neckline. She paired it with knee-high red boots and a black choker necklace. Her blonde hair cascading down her back as she sang and dance to the popular hit-song Toxic.

She captioned the videos: “New outfits for vegas! Girls just wanna have fun #PieceOfMe.”

New outfits for vegas! Girls just wanna have fun 🌸🌸🌸🌸 #PieceOfMe A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 30, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

Meanwhile, it is being reported that the pop star is ready to walk down the aisle with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

An insider reportedly told Starz Post that Spears loves the idea of proposing and is actually planning to buy her own ring to ask her boyfriend Asghari to marry her. However, the 35-year-old singer still needs to get the approval from her father Jamie, who became her conservator in 2007 after her highly publicized meltdown.

The sources claimed that the singer would love to shoot for a summer wedding. Spears has not confirmed or denied the news but she has shared adorable pics of herself with her beau.

In the latest pic she is seen standing in front of Asghari as he hugs her from behind. She captioned the pic: “Last show of the week with @samasghari.”

Last show of the week with @samasghari 🏵🏵🏵 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 25, 2017 at 11:02pm PDT

