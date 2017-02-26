Britney Spears Reveals Chilling Devil Post On Instagram

Britney Spears has been using Instagram lately for everything it is worth. From naked pictures to wild yoga videos, the pop music star has garnered a massive audience who pretty much adores her every move.

Well, now she has yet another entry to add to the list. She posted a quote about overcoming the devil and temptations with an unknown quote:

Spears and family have had a tough past couple of weeks with Jamie Lynn’s daughter, Maddie, getting into a serious ATV accident, but coming out just fine with a great recovery. As a result of this, we have started to see an even more sensitive side of Spears through her social media outlets. And honestly, it is great to see. Her positive energy is shining through with each post and she is absolutely killing it with her music career… still!

See below a recent post from Jamie Lynn Spears that also taps into the idea of “overcoming the storm”:

So blessed to say that my daughter has fully recovered, and returned to all her normal activities 🙏🏻 Which means I had to as well, today is my first day back to work 💪🏻I want to thank everyone again for all their prayers…God truly blessed us with a miracle.. love y’all ❤️ #Godisgood A post shared by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Feb 25, 2017 at 10:51am PST

