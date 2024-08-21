Country Music Legend's Wife Involved in Serious Crash: Darryl Worley Speaks Out

Country music legend Darryl Worley has revealed that his wife was recently involved in a serious crash. Speaking out in a series of Instagram posts Worley, shared the news of the accident, and then later explained that his wife, Kimberly, would be having surgery.

"Every year we have an annual ride with some of our closest friends and family but this year I was at a show in Canada so Kimberly road with her brother Keith," Worley wrote in a post on Sunday, Aug. 18, sharing a photo of him and some friends around a few ATVs. He then shared, "The ATV flipped. Kimberly has broken her arm really badly!!" He asked and and followers to Please please please pray for her" as they got prepared to see an orthopedic surgeon.

In a separate post, Worley shared a photo of Kimberly wearing a cast in a doctor's office. "Kimberly is in pre op and it's almost time," he wrote in the caption. "They will be taking her very soon. She's a little nervous but I think we are going to be just fine. She wants as many believers praying for her as we can muster."

Worley's most recent post about the accident came on Tuesday. In it, the country music star shares more details about the situation, as well as how he's been holding up emotionally. "The last two days have certainly been eventful. I came back from playing a gig in Canada only to discover that my wife had been injured in a side-by-side crash," he shared. "When we landed back in the states, that was the first news I received and then the x-ray pictures came through. The Dr. in me didn't like the looks of the break and I figured there was going to be an ortho surgeon in my near future."

"This surgeon is not only a great guy but the whole hospital staff talks about him like he's the very best at what he does," he later added in the comments, going on to say, "I've got about fifty things like this going on my life right now. I about to handle all these things the same way. I'm going to let my God handle all of these things and then I know it will be handled right."

Finally, Worley concluded, "Be blessed all of you and please continue to pray for my sweet Kimberly. I have [no] doubt that she is going to come out of this better than before." Click here to read Worley's full statement.