Britney Spears Reveals Message On 10th Anniversary Of Her Head-Shaving

Britney Spears shared an inspiring message on the 10th anniversary of her head-shaving incident and showed that she seems to be in a much better place a decade later.

Love this verse 💕🌸💕 🌸 Something everyone should live by. A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 16, 2017 at 12:49pm PST

The 35-year-old singer posted a photo of a Bible verse, Psalm 126: 5, which reads: “Those who plant in tears will harvest with shouts of joy.”

She captioned the post: “Love this verse…Something everyone should live by.”

After sharing on Instagram, her followers responded by sharing hundreds of kind messages in the comments section.

On this day in 2007, Britney Spears caused a media uproar after she walked into Esther’s Haircutting Studio in Tarzana, California and requested that the owner shave off her hair. At the time, the pop superstar was in the midst of an intense custody battle with her ex, Kevin Federline, and the stress seemed to be too much for her to bear. When the owner at the hair salon refused to buzz her head, Britney grabbed the buzzer and shaved her own head.

In the following months, the then-26-year-old was placed in an involuntary psychiatric hold at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Media Center, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The past couple years have been a huge comeback for Britney. She dropped her ninth album, Glory, in 2016 and was regarded as one of her best.

Most notably, the “Baby One More Time” hitmaker has been a beacon of positivity in recent weeks on social media. Even when she had the chance to lash out at pop diva Katy Perry after the “Roar” singer made a highly insensitive comment while on the red carpet at the 59th GRAMMY Awards this past weekend, Britney responded in the classiest way possible. Learn more here.

When Britney isn’t performing at her Las Vegas residency show, she has been spending quality time with her kids, Sean Federline and Jayden James Federline.

On Thursday, Spears shared a throwback photo holding her son. “Found this today and realized I’m a very blessed and lucky mommy #tbt,” she captioned the pic.

Found this today and realized I’m a very blessed and lucky mommy 🍀 #tbt A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 16, 2017 at 9:35am PST

To keep up with Britney Spears, follow her on Instagram here.

What are your thoughts about Britney Spears’ message on the 10th anniversary of her head-shaving incident?

