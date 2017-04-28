Britney Spears’ New Video With Boyfriend Sam Asghari Shows Off Her Athletic Talent

Britney Spears and her beau Sam Asghari celebrated springtime by showing off their toned bodies in a steamy new Instagram video.

The 35-year-old pop superstar and her hunky boyfriend showcased their incredible physiques while spending time together soaking up the sun at the pool. Spears uploaded a video that showed her standing on Asghari’s shoulders in the pool as he hoisted her into the air in an impressive feat of strength.

When Asghari reached a fully upright position, Britney let go of his hands and balanced herself on his shoulders. Once she completely emerged from the water, the mother of two can be seen wearing a vibrant yellow bikini with a pair of chic Aviator sunglasses. She maintained her balance for a brief moment before jumping off into the water.

The “Baby One More Time” hitmaker shared the clip with the caption: “Isn’t spring great.”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari first met on the set of her music video shoot for the catchy tune “Slumber Party.” The Grammy-nominated singer opened up about the first night that they hung out.

“I think we were shooting and we were doing this scene where I was doing the walk scene through the hall to go through the door to go to the bedroom, and we were sitting there and we were waiting and waiting together for 20 minutes at a time,” said Spears.

She continued by saying: “So we were basically forced to talk to each other and he has no idea—I mean, he knows my name—but he doesn’t know me as a person. He’s like ‘What is this girl like?’ and I have no idea who the hell he is.”

During an interview on AMP 103.7, Spears dished further about exchanging numbers with Sam.

“We started talking about sushi and the things we like,” she said. “[I said,] ‘We should go to sushi one day…yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s just do this and let’s do this,’ and he goes, ‘Okay, I’ll give you my number after the [shoot].’ So it wasn’t even like a serious thing; it was just one of those things where we were having a conversation to get through the experience, you know?”

Since then, Britney and Sam have been almost inseparable. They have been spending a significant amount of time together and even share photos of each other on social media. Judging by their latest Instagram photo, it’s safe to say that Britney and Sam’s relationship is moving along swimmingly.

