Britney Spears Blasts Katy Perry In Classy Fashion On Instagram

At the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards red carpet, pop superstar Katy Perry threw shade Britney Spears referencing her 2007 emotional meltdown when the 35-year-old pop icon shaved her head.

The “Baby One More Time” hitmaker has finally responded, and chose to take the high road instead of waging a war of insults. Britney took to Instagram on Tuesday to clap back at Perry with a bible verse.

Her mouth speaks from that which fills her heart ❤️ Luke 6:45 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 13, 2017 at 12:27pm PST

Spears shared a photo on social media that showed a serene sunset and posted it with the caption: “Her mouth speaks from that which fills her heart [heart emoji] Luke 6:45.”

While the “Toxic” singer didn’t directly call out Katy Perry, many of her fans believed that this was her response.

“What a classy way to put someone in their place!!!!” one fan tweeted.

“She’s so humble and descreet, a queen,” another fan wrote.

In case you missed it, Katy Perry was talking with E!’s Ryan Seacrest when she made the following comments.

Seacrest said to the “Roar singer, “There was a pause in the music for a little while.”

“Yeah, that’s called taking care of your mental health,” Katy said in response.

“How’d that go?” Seacrest asked.

“Fantastic! And I haven’t shaved my head yet,” Perry said jokingly.

Even though the 32-year-old musician made the comment in jest, many of Britney’s fans found it to be insulting.

“Katy Perry just made ANOTHER dig at Britny Spears shaving her head on CBS!!!” one fan said.

“I just lost all my respect for Katy Perry, well the little respect I did have for her,” another user wrote.

Katy Perry’s insensitive remarks regarding Britney Spears’ mental health came only moments after she spoke out about her new album and how enlightened she feels now.

“I’m so proud of it,” she said. “I think it’s a new era of me. I call it an era of purposeful thought. All of my songs have always had layers to them. I used to be kind of the queen of innuendos and I woke up and educated myself more and I think I’m maybe more than queen of subtext and I think it’s a song that starts conversations.”

