Britney Spears Shows Off Intense Ab Pic On Instagram

For some, Friday nights are an opportunity to get dressed to the nines to celebrate a stressful week coming to a close. For Britney Spears, however, Friday nights are an opportunity to get into comfortable sweats and try to find time to relax. Of course, it’s also a great opportunity to show off your abs for your millions of followers on Instagram.

What’s better than sweats and a tshirt? 😊 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 7, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

The 35-year-old singer captioned the photo, “What’s better than sweats and a tshirt?” One look at the photo proves that Spears believes the only things better than that combo is showing off your abs and pulling those sweats down to show off tattoos on your hips.

The singer is currently enjoying a massive comeback in Las Vegas with a revival showcase, which requires the singer to be in the best shape of her life. As evidenced from the picture and the grueling performance regimen, Spears regularly hits the gym to keep up her impressive physique.

To demonstrate the rigorous routine, Spears has regularly shared glimpses of her workout to her social media pages to remind everyone how difficult it is to earn such a physique.

To accompany the video of her workout, Spears wrote, “Training keeps me motivated and inspired… but I’d rather be dancing.”

Another motivating factor in her workouts might be that Spears’ personal trainer is also her 22-year-old boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

The two have been an item for five months, having first met on the set of a music video she filmed for the song “The Slumber Party.”

