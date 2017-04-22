British Man Builds Real Life Iron Man Suit And It’s The Greatest Thing On The Internet

It’s not uncommon for people to see something fictitious and want to make it a reality.

It is, however, it is fairly uncommon for someone to have the motivations and ingenuity to actually create that thing.

This British gentleman falls into the latter category because he made an actual, functioning Iron Man suit.

Now, you’re probably asking, “Yeah, is it a REAL Iron Man suit?”

The short answer is… no. But, the reality is, it’s a turbine powered flying suit that actually gets airborne, which a lot more than can be said for “hoverboards.”

That guy right there floating around in parking lots is Richard Browning. He’s a 38-year-old inventor/entrepreneur from the UK.

He claims that ever sent he debuted his flying Iron Man suit he’s had wealthy people from all over reaching out to him to try and get one.

Elaborating on where the suit is in its current iteration, Browning said, “The cost is about $250,000, so it’s something that you could buy instead of a Lamborghini. It’s not intended for the mass market at this stage.”

So if you happen to have a measly quarter-of-a-million dollars just lying around then you too could have one of these amazing suits.

Honestly, it looks like Browning still has some work to do in order to make it a”real” Iron Man suit, because as is it looks like the turbines attached to your hands and wrists just use the ground resistance to keep you propelled upward.

The real Iron Man can literally fly into outer space.

Tony Stark didn’t nail it on the first try either though, so we’ll cut Richard some slack, but he’s really going to have to step up his game if he’s planning to battle supervillains.

