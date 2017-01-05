Breaking: David Spade Is Rushed to the Hospital After a Three-Car Accident

Grown Ups 2 actor David Spade has been hospitalized after a three-car crash, according to Us Weekly.

The accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4. According to an eyewitness, Spade’s SUV was hit from the back and spun around. The passenger airbag was deployed, though Spade was alone at the time of the crash.

Eyewitness reports say he was placed on a gurney and rushed to a nearby hospital.

“He seemed OK,” the onlooker adds. “He just looked scared and shaken up.”

A source also told Us Weekly, “David was released from the hospital with a few aches and pains and bruises but seems fine and is resting at home now.”

We hope all is well and the actor is recovering quickly.

This story first appeared at Womanista.